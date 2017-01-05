Jan 05, 2017, 03.12 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade lower on expectation of good arrivals as prices have improved in the physical market however; lower level buying may support prices.
Soybean prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities
, Angel Commodities |
