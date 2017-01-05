Soybean prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade lower on expectation of good arrivals as prices have improved in the physical market however; lower level buying may support prices.
Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Jan 05, 2017, 03.12 PM

Soybean prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade lower on expectation of good arrivals as prices have improved in the physical market however; lower level buying may support prices.

Soybean prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade lower on expectation of good arrivals as prices have improved in the physical market however; lower level buying may support prices.

Angel Commodities report on Soybean

Soybean
Soybean futures closed lower on anticipation of good supplies in the physical as prices have improved over the last week.  There is still good demand from the bulk buyers and oil millers.  Moreover, higher production estimates by SOPA. CBOT soybean lower on Wednesday, as market weighed reports of heavy rains in Argentina and the U.S. dollar lost strength. Heavy rains in Argentina could wipe out 1m hectares of soy acreage in the country. However, rainfall forecasts in the month of January in the main soybean growing states of Brazil will be very beneficial for the soybean yield.  

Outlook
We expect Soybean prices to trade lower on expectation of good arrivals as prices have improved in the physical market however; lower level buying may support prices. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

