Silver to trade in 40135-40835 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Silver trading range for the day is 40135-40835.Silver prices gained as the dollar slipped with traders waiting for U.S. jobs data for clues on the pace of possible U.S. interest rate hikes in 2017.Fed policymakers "emphasized their considerable uncertainty" about future economic policy changes.The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell near a 43-year-low last week, suggesting the economy ended 2016 with strong momentum.BUY SILVER MAR @ 40200 SL 39900 TGT 40540-40800.MCX.