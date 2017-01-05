Silver to trade in 39604-40682 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Silver trading range for the day is 39604-40682.Silver prices settled flat as the U.S. dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week.Federal Reserve policymakers were eyeing faster interest rate increases, minutes from the central bank's December meeting showed.Businesses across the euro zone ended 2016 by ramping up activity at the fastest pace for 5-1/2 half years, a survey showed.BUY SILVER MAR @ 40100 SL 39850 TGT 40450-40700.MCX.