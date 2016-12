For all commodities report, click here

Silver trading range for the day is 39144-39816.Silver dropped as prices continues to track dollar gains and the stock market’s cautious push deeper into record territory.Last week’s Fed’s rate increase was accompanied with signals for a more-aggressive Federal Reserve in 2017.The Bank of Japan is likely to keep monetary policy steady and ive a more upbeat view of the economy on Tuesday.SELL SILVER MAR @ 39600 SL 40000 TGT 39280-38950.MCX.