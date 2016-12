Silver to trade in 38882-39796 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Silver trading range for the day is 38882-39796.Silver prices edged up tracking firmness in gold as subdued cash demand and investor short-covering helped offset a stronger U.S. dollar.Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell in November to their lowest level in nearly a year, a sign rising interest rates could be weighing on the housing market.Recently released solid U.S. economic data prompted the Fed to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in a year.BUY SILVER MAR @ 39100 SL 38900 TGT 39450-39600.MCX.