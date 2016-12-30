Silver to trade in 38882-39796 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices edged up tracking firmness in gold as subdued cash demand and investor short-covering helped offset a stronger U.S. dollar.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Dec 30, 2016, 01.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 38882-39796 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices edged up tracking firmness in gold as subdued cash demand and investor short-covering helped offset a stronger U.S. dollar.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Silver to trade in 38882-39796 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices edged up tracking firmness in gold as subdued cash demand and investor short-covering helped offset a stronger U.S. dollar.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Achiievers |

Achiievers Equities' report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38882-39796.  

Silver prices edged up tracking firmness in gold as subdued cash demand and investor  short-covering helped offset a stronger U.S. dollar.   

Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell in November to their lowest level in  nearly a year, a sign rising interest rates could be weighing on the housing market.  

Recently released solid U.S. economic data prompted the Fed to raise U.S. interest rates  for the first time in a year.  

BUY SILVER MAR @ 39100 SL 38900 TGT 39450-39600.MCX. 

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Silver

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Silver to trade in 38882-39796 range: Achiievers Equities

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.