Silver trading range for the day is 38867-40337.Silver gained on short covering after prices dropped in previous session due to the higher dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve meet.Fed Concluded Its Policy Meeting by raising interest rates by 25 basis points and projected three more rate hikes for 2017.Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.39% i.e. 41.29 tonnes to 10575.83 tonnes from 10534.54 tonnes.SELL SILVER MAR @ 40100 SL 40450 TGT 39700-39400. MCX.