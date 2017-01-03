Silver to trade in 38805-39541 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices ended with gains on the first trading session of the year tracking gold prices and crude oil prices.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Jan 03, 2017, 01.23 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver to trade in 38805-39541 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices ended with gains on the first trading session of the year tracking gold prices and crude oil prices.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Silver to trade in 38805-39541 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices ended with gains on the first trading session of the year tracking gold prices and crude oil prices.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Achiievers |

Achiievers Equities' report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38805-39541.  

Silver prices ended with gains on the first trading session of the year tracking gold prices and crude oil prices.  

U.S. economic data gave the Fed the confidence to raise rates for the first time in a year.   

Dollar remains supported as the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates this year kept  sentiment bullish on the long-run.   

SELL SILVER MAR @ 39350 SL 39650 TGT 39020-38750.MCX. 

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Silver

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Silver to trade in 38805-39541 range: Achiievers Equities

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.