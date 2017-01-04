Silver to trade in 38710-41350 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Silver trading range for the day is 38710-41350.Silver prices rallied reversing losses from a rising U.S. dollar amid renewed investor interest in the New Year.U.S. factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in December amid a surge in new orders and rapidly rising raw material prices.Data showed U.S. construction spending hit a 10-1/2-year high in November, providing a boost to a fourth-quarter economic growth estimate.BUY SILVER MAR @ 40100 SL 39850 TGT 40450-40700.MCX.