Silver trading range for the day is 38626-40020.Silver prices dropped tracking weakness in base metals and crude oil prices as a leading dollar index revived its run to fresh 14-year highs.U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in November, reaching their highest level in nearly 10 years, likely as buyers rushed into the market.Euro zone consumer confidence rose by more than economists had expected in December, figures released by the European Commission showed.SELL SILVER MAR @ 39400 SL 39850 TGT 39050-38750.MCX.