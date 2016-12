For all commodities report, click here

Silver trading range for the day is 38539-39613.Silver prices eased as the dollar advanced in choppy trade and on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will further raise interest rates.Gross domestic product increased at a 3.5 pe rcent annual rate instead of the previously reported 3.2 percent pace, the Commerce Department said.Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.28% i.e. 29.49 tonnes to 10581.73 tonnes from 10552.24 tonnes.SELL SILVER MAR @ 39200 SL 39650 TGT 38850-38550.MCX.