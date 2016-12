For all commodities report, click here

Silver trading range for the day is 38410-39778.Silver prices ended with gains as some investors emerged out of the holiday lull to hunt for bargainsU.S. consumer confidence shot to its highest in more than 15 years in December as Americans saw more strength ahead in business conditions.Holdings at ishares silver trust gained by 0.33% i.e. 35.39 tonnes to 10617.12 tonnes from 10581.73 tonnes.BUY SILVER MAR @ 38950 SL 38700 TGT 39100-39350.MCX