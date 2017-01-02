Silver to trade in 38341-40229 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices ended with losses as gains from a weak dollar was offset by profit-taking at the end of a year.
Jan 02, 2017, 01.21 PM

Silver to trade in 38341-40229 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices ended with losses as gains from a weak dollar was offset by profit-taking at the end of a year.

Silver to trade in 38341-40229 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Silver prices ended with losses as gains from a weak dollar was offset by profit-taking at the end of a year.

Achiievers Equities' report on Silver

Silver trading range for the day is 38341-40229.  

Silver prices ended with losses as gains from a weak dollar was offset by profit-taking at  the end of a year.   

Growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed by much more than anticipated in the  month of December, according to a report.  

U.S. economic data gave the Fed the confidence to raise rates for the first time in a year.   

SELL SILVER MAR BELOW 38900 SL ABV 39100 TGT 38740-38620. MCX. 

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

