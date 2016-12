For all commodities report, click here

Silver trading range for the day is 38329-40107.Silver prices dropped as a leading dollar index revived its move to fresh 14-year highs.Silver's decline comes as Treasury yields remain elevated and global financial markets continue to monitor the uncertainties around violent attacks in Berlin.Holdings at ishares silver trust dropped by 0.22% i.e. 23.59 tonnes to 10552.24 tonnes from 10575.83 tonnes.SELL SILVER MAR @ 39600 SL 40000 TGT 39280-38950.MCX.