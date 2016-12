For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Silver trading range for the day is 38147-39389.Silver prices dropped tracking weakness in base metals prices and traders remained away more clues on the outlook for interest rates.Partly reflecting a sharp jump in sales in the Midwest, data showed a much bigger than expected increase in new home sales in the U.S.Consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by even more than initially estimated in the month of December, according to a report.SELL SILVER MAR @ 38800 SL 39250 TGT 38550-38250.MCX.