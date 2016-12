For all commodities report, click here

Jeera trading range for the day is 17195-17735.Jeera prices ended with gains tracking good demand in the physical market.As per expectation Jeera area likely to increase in Gujarat state mainly in Saurashtra and Kutch zone current year.At Unjha market in Mehsana total arrivals are at 200 quintals, lower by 100 quintals from previous trading day.SELL JEERA JAN @ 17560 SL 17700 TGT 17380-17150.NCDEX