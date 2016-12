For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Jeera trading range for the day is 16710-17280.Jeera prices dropped as the current year sowing area reported up in Gujarat coupled with timely sowing due to favourable weather condition.Sources revealed that, around 35 - 45 percent area may increase this year, some new area also come up to Jeera crop.NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 6 tonnes to 209 tonnes.SELL JEERA JAN @ 17050 SL 17220 TGT 16900-16760.NCDEX.