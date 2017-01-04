Jeera to trade in 16675-17215 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices ended with gains because of dwindling supplies due to fag-end of the season.
Jan 04, 2017, 01.33 PM

Jeera to trade in 16675-17215 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices ended with gains because of dwindling supplies due to fag-end of the season.

Jeera to trade in 16675-17215 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices ended with gains because of dwindling supplies due to fag-end of the season.

Achiievers Equities' report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 16675-17215.  

Jeera prices ended with gains because of dwindling supplies due to fag-end of the season.  

Sowing progress of Jeera in Gujarat until now is pegged at 267,100 hectare marginally  lower than 268,300 hectare.  

At Jodhpur(Raj.) market in Jodhpur, sources reported arrivals at 125 quintals, lower by  275 quintals from previous day’s arrivals.  

SELL JEERA MAR BELOW 16880 SL 17000 TGT 16740-16560.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

