Jeera to trade in 16675-17215 range: Achiievers Equities

Jeera trading range for the day is 16675-17215.Jeera prices ended with gains because of dwindling supplies due to fag-end of the season.Sowing progress of Jeera in Gujarat until now is pegged at 267,100 hectare marginally lower than 268,300 hectare.At Jodhpur(Raj.) market in Jodhpur, sources reported arrivals at 125 quintals, lower by 275 quintals from previous day’s arrivals.SELL JEERA MAR BELOW 16880 SL 17000 TGT 16740-16560.NCDEX.