Jeera to trade in 16610-17000 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Jeera trading range for the day is 16610-17000.Jeera prices gained on account of increasing demand from the stockists and traders at the spot market.Though, some gains were capped on reports of higher acreage and good climatic condition for a good harvest in the producing belts.Sowing has been good so far and weather conditions are also favorable for jeera crop.SELL JEERA MAR @ 16780 SL 17000 TGT 16580-16450.NCDEX.