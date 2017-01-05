Jeera to trade in 16505-16995 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Jeera trading range for the day is 16505-16995.Jeera prices dropped on expectation of increase in Jeera area in Gujarat state mainly in Saurashtra and Kutch zone current year.Sowing has been good so far and weather conditions are also favorable for jeera crop.As all is going well as exporters are not buying in large quantities but are waiting for the new crop.SELL JEERA MAR @ 16780 SL 17000 TGT 16580-16450.NCDEX.