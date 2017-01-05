Jeera to trade in 16505-16995 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices dropped on expectation of increase in Jeera area in Gujarat state mainly in Saurashtra and Kutch zone current year.
Jan 05, 2017, 03.17 PM

Jeera to trade in 16505-16995 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices dropped on expectation of increase in Jeera area in Gujarat state mainly in Saurashtra and Kutch zone current year.

Jeera to trade in 16505-16995 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices dropped on expectation of increase in Jeera area in Gujarat state mainly in Saurashtra and Kutch zone current year.

Achiievers Equities' report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 16505-16995.  

Jeera prices dropped on expectation of increase in Jeera area in Gujarat state mainly in  Saurashtra and Kutch zone current year.  

Sowing has been good so far and weather conditions are also favorable for jeera crop.  

As all is going well as exporters are not buying in large quantities but are waiting for the  new crop.  

SELL JEERA MAR @ 16780 SL 17000 TGT 16580-16450.NCDEX. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

