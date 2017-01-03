Jeera to trade in 16400-16990 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Jeera trading range for the day is 16400-16990.Jeera prices ended with gains on rising demand from the stockists and traders at the spot market.Current year during April to October month export quantity reported around 77839 MT compared to last year same period 55738 MT.At Unjha market in Mehsana, estimated market supply was at 300 quintals, lower by 200 quintals from previous trading day.BUY JEERA MAR @ 16650 SL 16500 TGT 16780-16900.NCDEX.