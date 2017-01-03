Jeera prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

Jeera futures continue to trade higher this week and closed about 2.11% higher on Monday tracking good demand in the physical market. The progress of Jeera sowing in Gujarat is lagging behind last year acreage after promising start to sowing season. . As on 26 - Dec - 16, Gujarat farmers have planted jeera in 2,67,100 hectares, down by 1200 hectare s compared to last year acreage of 2,68,300 hectares same period. As per traders, India's jeera exports are likely to rise 30% to 88,000 tonnes in Apr - Dec, because of robust demand from overseas market and negligible stocks in other exporting nations.We expect Jeera futures to trade higher as physical demand from the stockists and traders improve as the supplies are limited due to off - season.