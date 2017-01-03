Jeera prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futures to trade higher as physical demand from the stockists and traders improve as the supplies are limited due to off - season.
Jan 03, 2017, 03.04 PM

Jeera prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futures to trade higher as physical demand from the stockists and traders improve as the supplies are limited due to off - season.

Jeera prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futures to trade higher as physical demand from the stockists and traders improve as the supplies are limited due to off - season.

Angel Commodities' report on Jeera

Jeera
Jeera futures  continue to trade higher this week and closed about  2.11% higher on Monday tracking good demand in the physical  market. The progress of Jeera sowing in Gujarat is  lagging behind last year acreage after promising start to sowing season. .  As on 26 - Dec - 16, Gujarat farmers have planted jeera in 2,67,100  hectares, down by 1200 hectare s compared to last year acreage  of 2,68,300 hectares same period.  As per traders, India's jeera exports are likely to rise 30% to  88,000 tonnes in Apr - Dec, because of robust demand from  overseas market and negligible stocks in other exporting nations.

Outlook
We expect Jeera futures to trade higher as physical demand from the stockists and traders improve as the supplies are limited due to off - season.  

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Jeera prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

