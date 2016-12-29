Jeera prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Jeera futures closed higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday tracking good demand in the physical market. The demand for exports has supported the jeera prices but recently the good sowing progress is weighing on prices. NCDEX Jan’17 Jeera closed 0.60 % higher to settle at Rs 17,520 per quintal. The progress of Jeera sowing in Gujarat is now at par with the last year acreage. As on 26 - Dec - 16, Gujarat farmers have planted jeera in 2,67,100 hectares, down by 1200 hectares compared to last year acreage of 2,6 8 , 3 00 hectares same period. As per traders, India's jeera exports are likely to rise 30% to 88,000 tonnes in Apr - Dec, because of robust demand from overseas market and negligible stocks in other exporting nations The stock position in NCDEX warehouse as on 2 7 - Dec - 2016, new Jeera stock position at NCDEX approved warehouses in Jodhpur and Unjha is total ed at 72 tonnes while it was 20 9 tonnes last week. Last year stocks were about 2,560 tonnes.We expect Jeera futures to trade higher as physical demand from the stockists and traders improve. However, the reports good sowing progress and lower demand at higher levels may be negative for the prices.