Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Jeera futures recovered a little on Thursday due to short covering and export demand. However, good sowing progress of jeera in Gujarat and tracking lower prices in physical market capped further gains. The progress of Jeera sowing in Gujarat is higher this season after lagging behind in the previous week. As on 01 - Jan - 17 , Gujarat farmers have planted jeera in 2,67, 68 0 hectares, higher by 8400 hectares compare d to last year acreage of 2,68,4 00 hectares till same period. On the export front, India's jeera exports to rai se about 30% to 88,000 tonnes in Apr - Dec, because of robust demand from overseas market and negligible stocks in other exporting nations.We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways due to reports of higher acreage and good climatic condition for a good harvest. But demand from the stockists and traders may continue to support prices.