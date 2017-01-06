Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futures to trade sideways due to reports of higher acreage and good climatic condition for a good harvest.
Jan 06, 2017, 03.09 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futures to trade sideways due to reports of higher acreage and good climatic condition for a good harvest.

Jeera futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futures to trade sideways due to reports of higher acreage and good climatic condition for a good harvest.

Angel Commodities report on Jeera

Jeera futures recovered a little on Thursday due to short covering and export demand. However, good sowing progress of jeera in Gujarat and tracking lower prices in physical market capped further gains. The progress of Jeera sowing in Gujarat is higher this season after lagging behind in the previous week. As on 01 - Jan - 17 , Gujarat farmers have planted jeera in  2,67, 68 0  hectares,  higher by  8400  hectares compare d to last year acreage  of 2,68,4 00 hectares  till  same period.  On the export front, India's jeera exports to rai se about 30% to 88,000 tonnes in Apr - Dec, because of robust demand from overseas market and negligible stocks in other exporting nations.

Outlook
We expect Jeera futures to trade sideways due to reports of higher acreage and good climatic condition for a good harvest. But demand from the stockists and traders may continue to support prices.  

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Commodities Jeera

