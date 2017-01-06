Gold to trade in 27711-28097 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Gold trading range for the day is 27711-28097.Gold prices rallied as U.S. dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak following the release of commentary from the Federal Reserve.Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting showed most officials thought the U.S. economy could grow more quickly because of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.Buying from China, the biggest consumer of the yellow metal, is also supporting the recent rallyBUY GOLD FEB @ 27850 SL 27700 TGT 27980-28100.MCX.