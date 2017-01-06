Gold to trade in 27711-28097 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices rallied as U.S. dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak following the release of commentary from the Federal Reserve.
Jan 06, 2017, 12.22 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices rallied as U.S. dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak following the release of commentary from the Federal Reserve.

Achiievers Equities' report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27711-28097.  

Gold prices rallied as U.S. dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak following the release of commentary from the Federal Reserve.  

Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting showed most officials thought the U.S. economy could grow more quickly because of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.  

Buying from China, the biggest consumer of the yellow metal, is also supporting the recent rally  

BUY GOLD FEB @ 27850 SL 27700 TGT 27980-28100.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Gold

