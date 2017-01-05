Gold to trade in 27560-27876 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Gold trading range for the day is 27560-27876.Gold traded in the range while sentiments remain firm as dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week.Support will be seen as investors read the Fed minutes to suggest that a potential three rate hike forecast for this year.Gold imports to Turkey rose to 36.7 tonnes in December, up from 4.65 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.BUY GOLD FEB @ 27600 SL 27480 TGT 27780-27900.MCX.