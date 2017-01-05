Gold to trade in 27560-27876 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold traded in the range while sentiments remain firm as dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week.
Jan 05, 2017, 01.27 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jan 05, 2017, 01.27 PM

Gold to trade in 27560-27876 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold traded in the range while sentiments remain firm as dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week.

Gold to trade in 27560-27876 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold traded in the range while sentiments remain firm as dollar retreated from a 14-year peak touched earlier this week.

Achiievers Equities' report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27560-27876.  

Gold traded in the range while sentiments remain firm as dollar retreated from a 14-year  peak touched earlier this week.  

Support will be seen as investors read the Fed minutes to suggest that a potential three  rate hike forecast for this year.  

Gold imports to Turkey rose to 36.7 tonnes in December, up from 4.65 tonnes in the same  period a year earlier.  

BUY GOLD FEB @ 27600 SL 27480 TGT 27780-27900.MCX. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Achiievers Equities Gold

Gold to trade in 27560-27876 range: Achiievers Equities

