Gold to trade in 27325-27723 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gold trading range for the day is 27325-27723.Gold prices ended with gains in thin holiday mood trade despite pressure from a strong dollar.Gold snapped a three year losing streak after strong gains on economic uncertainty earlier in the year.SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings fell 0.14 percent to 822.17 tonnes on Friday from 823.36 tonnes on Thursday.SELL GOLD FEB @ 27700 SL 27850 TGT 27550-27350.MCX.