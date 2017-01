Gold to trade in 27311-28057 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Gold trading range for the day is 27311-28057.Gold prices rose as early gains in stocks and other assets perceived as risky gave up gains and investors fled to save-haven bullion.Gold fell sharply in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election in November, sliding more than 12 percent in the fourth quarter.SPDR gold trust holdings dropped by 1.01% i.e. 8.30 tonnes to 813.87 tonnes from 822.17 tonnes.BUY GOLD FEB @ 27600 SL 27550 TGT 27780-27900.MCX.