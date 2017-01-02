Gold to trade in 27287-27713 range: Achiievers Equities

Jan 02, 2017, 01.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold snapped a three-year losing streak with prices rising 10% in 2016, but the metal ended the year under a cloud of relentless selling.
