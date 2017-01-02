Gold to trade in 27287-27713 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold snapped a three-year losing streak with prices rising 10% in 2016, but the metal ended the year under a cloud of relentless selling.
Jan 02, 2017, 01.19 PM

Gold to trade in 27287-27713 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold snapped a three-year losing streak with prices rising 10% in 2016, but the metal ended the year under a cloud of relentless selling.

Gold to trade in 27287-27713 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold snapped a three-year losing streak with prices rising 10% in 2016, but the metal ended the year under a cloud of relentless selling.

Achiievers Equities' report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 27287-27713.  

Gold snapped a three-year losing streak with prices rising 10% in 2016, but the metal  ended the year under a cloud of relentless selling.  

There are signs inflation is ticking higher, with price gains potentially supportive of bullion  as a hedge.  

SPDR gold trust holdings dropped by 0.14% i.e. 1.19 tonnes to 822.17 tonnes from  823.36 tonnes.   

SELL GOLD FEB @ 27450 SL 27600 TGT 27300-27150. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gold to trade in 27287-27713 range: Achiievers Equities

