Gold to trade in 27287-27713 range: Achiievers Equities

Gold trading range for the day is 27287-27713.Gold snapped a three-year losing streak with prices rising 10% in 2016, but the metal ended the year under a cloud of relentless selling.There are signs inflation is ticking higher, with price gains potentially supportive of bullion as a hedge.SPDR gold trust holdings dropped by 0.14% i.e. 1.19 tonnes to 822.17 tonnes from 823.36 tonnes.SELL GOLD FEB @ 27450 SL 27600 TGT 27300-27150.