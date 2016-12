Gold to trade in 27135-27429 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gold trading range for the day is 27135-27429.Gold prices crawled in the range after prices open up as supported by a softer dollar and short-covering.Gold hit a 10-month low on Dec. 15 as solid U.S. economic data prompted the Fed to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in a year.Reflecting bearish investor sentiment, assets in the SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.14 percent to 823.36 tonnes on Tuesday.BUY GOLD FEB @ 27200 SL 27050 TGT 27350-27480.MCX.