For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gold trading range for the day is 26855-27159.Gold traded in the very tight range as volumes were thin as traders prepared for a long weekend.Bullion sentiments slightly improved as the dollar retreated from this week's 14-year high.Some buyers were tempted to take advantage of prices near a 10-month low after six weeks of decline.SELL GOLD FEB @ 27100 SL 27280 TGT 26950-26820.MCX.