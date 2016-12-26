Gold to trade in 26850-27114 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices edged higher as the dollar retreated from 14-year high and some buyers were tempted to take advantage lower prices.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Dec 26, 2016, 03.15 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 26850-27114 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices edged higher as the dollar retreated from 14-year high and some buyers were tempted to take advantage lower prices.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Gold to trade in 26850-27114 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices edged higher as the dollar retreated from 14-year high and some buyers were tempted to take advantage lower prices.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Achiievers |

Achiievers Equities' report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 26850-27114.  

Gold prices edged higher as the dollar retreated from 14-year high and some buyers were  tempted to take advantage lower prices.  

In India discount were offered up to $2 an ounce this week over official domestic prices  that include a 10 percent import tax.  

Gold premiums in top consumer China fell from their near three-year highs hit last week  to $28-$29.  

SELL GOLD FEB @ 27050 SL 27250 TGT 26820-26660.MCX. 

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Gold

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Gold to trade in 26850-27114 range: Achiievers Equities

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login