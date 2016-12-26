Gold to trade in 26850-27114 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Gold trading range for the day is 26850-27114.Gold prices edged higher as the dollar retreated from 14-year high and some buyers were tempted to take advantage lower prices.In India discount were offered up to $2 an ounce this week over official domestic prices that include a 10 percent import tax.Gold premiums in top consumer China fell from their near three-year highs hit last week to $28-$29.SELL GOLD FEB @ 27050 SL 27250 TGT 26820-26660.MCX.