Gold trading range for the day is 26840-27428.Gold gained as dollar and U.S. stocks dipped at the end of a volatile week highlighted by the Fed’s signal that there could be more rate hikes.Prices also got boost following word of renewed tension in the South China Sea after word China seized an American underwater drone.SPDR gold trust holdings dropped by 0.63% i.e. 5.34 tonnes to 836.99 tonnes from 842.33 tonnes.SELL GOLD FEB @ 27250 SL 27450 TGT 27050-26920. MCX.