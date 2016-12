For all commodities report, click here

Gold trading range for the day is 26821-27291.Gold prices remained under pressure as a firm U.S. dollar and the possibility of further U.S. interest rate hikes next year continued to weigh.The Fed, which raised interest rates last week, signalled three more increases next year.SPDR gold trust holdings dropped by 0.43% i.e. 3.56 tonnes to 824.54 tonnes from 828.10 tonnes.SELL GOLD FEB @ 27100 SL 27300 TGT 26880-26720.MCX.