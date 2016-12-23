Gold to trade in 26752-27188 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gold trading range for the day is 26752-27188.Gold prices ended with small losses as pressure continues amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for more interest rate hikes in 2017.U.S. data published on Friday helped strengthen the case for the Fed to raise rates.The dollar remained less than 1 percent below the 14-year high hit after the Fed raised U.S. interest rates last week for the first time in a yearSELL GOLD FEB @ 27050 SL 27250 TGT 26820-26660.MCX.