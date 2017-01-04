Gold prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect gold prices to trade higher as the demand is likely to get a boost from the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year later this month. However, anticipation of further rate hike in the US and stronger dollar index will restrict sharp gains in the yellow metal.

According to Angel Commodities, expect gold prices to trade higher as the demand is likely to get a boost from the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year later this month. However, anticipation of further rate hike in the US and stronger dollar index will restrict sharp gains in the yellow metal.

We expect gold prices to trade higher as the demand is likely to get a boost from the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year later this month. However, anticipation of further rate hike in the US and stronger dollar index will restrict sharp gains in the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.1 percent at $ 1160.5 per ounce.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Spot gold prices gained momentum yesterday and surged to three week high at $1158.8/oz pointing towards renewed investor interest in the precious metal which was dumped post the US election results. Favorable US manufacturing and construction data pushed DX to 14 - year highs. On the domestic front, GFMS Thomson Reuters data estimated the import of gold in 2016 in tonnage terms at 492 tonnes, the lowest since 2003. MCX gold prices gained 1.2 percent yesterday and closed at Rs.27778/10 gms on Tuesday.We expect gold prices to trade higher as the demand is likely to get a boost from the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year later this month. However, anticipation of further rate hike in the US and stronger dollar index will restrict sharp gains in the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.1 percent at $ 1160.5 per ounce. To read the full report click here