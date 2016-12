Expect Turmeric to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Turmeric





Turmeric futures closed down last week as damage to the turmeric crop in recent rains is not significant and expected a good crop next season. Turmeric Jan’17 delivery contract on NCDEX closed lower by 2.21% last week to settle at Rs 6,994 per quintal.



The stock positions of Turmeric in the Exchange warehouses in the current season are only stock at Sangali (1142 tonnes as on 16-Dec-16) while last year the stocks were stored in Duggirala, Erode and Nizamabad too and recorded about 4446 tonnes.



Outlook

We expect turmeric to trade higher today on expectation of lower level buying by the market participants. However, the traders are expecting good production as recent rains have not affected the standing crop. Good upcountry demand and dwindling supplies in the physical market may support prices.