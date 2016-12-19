Expect Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean





Soybean futures fell on Friday by more than 1% on Friday as SOPA forecasted soybean production in 2016/17 at 114.9 lt Vs. 70 lt last year. Moreover, increase in supplies in physical market kept the prices lower during the last week. The most-active Jan’17 delivery contract closed 0.23% lower last week to settle at Rs. 3,047 per quintal. There is an expectation that the arrivals of soybean in the domestic market keeping the supplies more than the demand.



Global update

CBOT soybean prices rose on Friday on good export demand for U.S. supplies. However, the prices closed lower on week due to ample US supplies and expectations of a bumper crop in South America. For dec 2-8, exporters have reported net sales of 2 mt for 2016/2017, up 44% from the previous week and 33% from the prior 4-week average whereas during last week exporters reported 5,93,600 tonnes Vs 9,14,000 tonnes for 2016/17 season.



Outlook

We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to down on improving arrivals in the physical market. Moreover, low level buying by the market participants coupled with good crushing demand from the mills may support prices from lower levels. Soybean prices may trade in a tight range during the peak arrival season in December and January.