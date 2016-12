Expect Mustard seed to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Mustard seed





Mustard seed futures close down last week as the sowing progress is weighing on the prices. Moreover, the supplies seem to be higher compared to demand as stockists are not keen to hold on to the lod stocks. The Jan’17 contract ended about 3% down last week to settle at Rs. 4,455/quintal.



Rajasthan, the top mustard producing state, planted 27.6 lakh ha, up 16% from a year ago similarly acreage under mustard increase in Uttar Pradesh at 11.75 lh Vs 11.9 lh last year. In MP, mustard is sown in 6.84 lh Vs 6.2 lh last year same time.



Outlook

We expect mustard seed to trade sideways to down due to good start to rabi sowing in Rajasthan and Gujarat. There is dwindling supplies and good demand in the physical market which may support prices at lower levels.