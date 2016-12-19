Expect cotton prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton





Cotton complex closed higher last week due to good demand for the new season crops from ginners and textile industries coupled with pick up in arrivals in the physical market. Last week, NCDEX Kapas forApr’17 closed 1.21% higher while MCX Dec’16 cotton closed 1.17% higher.



Global Cotton Updates

ICE Cotton futures registered the biggest one-day loss in more than two weeks on Friday, but the also marked its first weekly gain in four weeks due to encouraging export data from the USDA, which showed net upland sales of 311,700 running bales of cotton for the week ended Dec. 8, up 16 % from the prior four-week average.



Outlook

We expect cotton prices to trade sideways as the arrivals have been good in line with the pickup in demand from the ginners. However, the improved arrivals in the physical market may weigh on prices at higher levels. The prices may stabilize as there is expectation of balanced demand and supply scenario in the country during the peak arrival season.