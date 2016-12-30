Crudeoil to trade in 3645-3743 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices extended gains less than a week before major global oil producers begin to scale back production in line with the deal they struck last month.
Dec 30, 2016, 01.17 PM

Crudeoil to trade in 3645-3743 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices extended gains less than a week before major global oil producers begin to scale back production in line with the deal they struck last month.

Crudeoil to trade in 3645-3743 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices extended gains less than a week before major global oil producers begin to scale back production in line with the deal they struck last month.

Achiievers Equities' report on Crudeoil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3645-3743.  

Crude oil prices extended gains less than a week before major global oil producers begin  to scale back production in line with the deal they struck last month.  

The 4.2 million barrel build in U.S. crude oil stocks shown in the API data came as a  surprise.   

OPEC members agreed to reduce output by a combined 1.2 million barrels per day  starting from January 1.  

SELL CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3720 SL 3750 TGT 3680-3640.MCX. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

