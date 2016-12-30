Dec 30, 2016, 01.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices extended gains less than a week before major global oil producers begin to scale back production in line with the deal they struck last month.
Crudeoil to trade in 3645-3743 range: Achiievers Equities
