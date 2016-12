For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3559-3663.Crude oil rose in anticipation of tighter crude supply going into 2017 following the decision by OPEC and other producers to cut output.OPEC and other producers led by Russia have announced cutbacks of almost 1.8 million bpd in oil production from January 2017.Saudi Arabia has stated its willingness to cut production below 10 million bpd if needed, which should limit risk to the deal.BUY CRUDE OIL JAN ABV 3610 SL BELOW 3568 TGT 3656-3688. MCX (BTST).