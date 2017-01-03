Crude oil to trade in 3647-3717 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gained buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production will be effective in draining the global supply glut.
Jan 03, 2017, 01.17 PM

Crude oil to trade in 3647-3717 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gained buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production will be effective in draining the global supply glut.

Crude oil to trade in 3647-3717 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gained buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production will be effective in draining the global supply glut.

Achiievers Equities' report on Crude oil

Crude oil trading range for the day is 3647-3717.  

Crude oil gained buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to  cut production will be effective in draining the global supply glut.  

Libya increased its production to 685,000 bpd as of Sunday, up from around 600,000 a  day in December, according to an official from the National Oil Corporation.  

Elsewhere in OPEC, member country Oman told customers last week that it will cut its  crude term allocation volumes by 5 percent in March.  

BUY CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3640 SL 3600 TGT 3690-3740.MCX. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crude oil to trade in 3647-3717 range: Achiievers Equities

