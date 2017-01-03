Jan 03, 2017, 01.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gained buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production will be effective in draining the global supply glut.
Crude oil to trade in 3647-3717 range: Achiievers Equities
