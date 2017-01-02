Crude oil to trade in 3613-3699 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Crude oil trading range for the day is 3613-3699.Crude oil dropped on last trading session of the year but gained on yearly basis on the back of an agreement struck between OPEC and non-OPEC countries.The market also shrugged off an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories, which rose 614,000 barrels.Traders are expected a balance to return to the market by the middle of 2017, however, as OPEC's production cuts take full effect.BUY CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3620 SL 3560 TGT 3660-3700. MCX.