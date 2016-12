For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crude oil trading range for the day is 3589-3725Crude oil gained drawing support from expectations of tighter supply once the first output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.Jan. 1 brings the official start of the deal agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC members to lower production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day.Russia's oil exports would rise by almost 5 percent this year to 253.5 million tonnes, and a "slight" increase was expected next year.BUY CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3630 SL 3600 TGT 3680-3720.MCX