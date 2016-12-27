Crude oil to trade in 3567-3643 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil traded in tight range as the market waits to see how OPEC manages its planned output cuts with Libya expecting to boost production.
Dec 27, 2016, 01.49 PM

Crude oil to trade in 3567-3643 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil traded in tight range as the market waits to see how OPEC manages its planned output cuts with Libya expecting to boost production.

Crude oil to trade in 3567-3643 range: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' report on Crude oil

Crude oil trading range for the day is 3567-3643.  

Crudeoil traded in tight range as the market waits to see how OPEC manages its planned  output cuts with Libya expecting to boost production.  

Over the past few weeks, the OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to lower output by  almost 1.8mbpd from Jan. 1.  

While major OPEC producers including Saudi and Iraq have told customers that supply will  be cut in line with the OPEC dea.  

BUY CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3570 SL 3530 TGT 3608-3640. MCX.  

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Achiievers Equities Crude oil

