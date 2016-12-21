Crude oil to trade in 3564-3710 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gained on expectations of a U.S. crude inventory draw, although trading activity was muted as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas.
Dec 21, 2016, 04.07 PM

Crude oil to trade in 3564-3710 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gained on expectations of a U.S. crude inventory draw, although trading activity was muted as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas.

Crude oil to trade in 3564-3710 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil gained on expectations of a U.S. crude inventory draw, although trading activity was muted as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas.

Achiievers Equities' report on Crude oil

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3564-3710.  

Crude oil gained on expectations of a U.S. crude inventory draw, although trading activity  was muted as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas.  

OPEC's vow to cut production lifted oil to its highest since mid-2015, but the rally stalled  due a strong U.S. dollar.  

The American Petroleum Institute said that crude inventories in the U.S. fell by 4.15  million barrels at the end of last week.  

BUY CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3610 SL BELOW 3568 TGT 3656-3688. MCX.  

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

