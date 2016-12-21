Crude oil to trade in 3564-3710 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3564-3710.Crude oil gained on expectations of a U.S. crude inventory draw, although trading activity was muted as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas.OPEC's vow to cut production lifted oil to its highest since mid-2015, but the rally stalled due a strong U.S. dollar.The American Petroleum Institute said that crude inventories in the U.S. fell by 4.15 million barrels at the end of last week.BUY CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3610 SL BELOW 3568 TGT 3656-3688. MCX.