Crude oil to trade in 3543-3719 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices rose after reports Saudi Arabia had started talks with customers about a reduction of up to 7 percent in crude sales in February.
Jan 06, 2017, 01.42 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil to trade in 3543-3719 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices rose after reports Saudi Arabia had started talks with customers about a reduction of up to 7 percent in crude sales in February.

Crude oil to trade in 3543-3719 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil prices rose after reports Saudi Arabia had started talks with customers about a reduction of up to 7 percent in crude sales in February.

Achiievers Equities' report on Crude oil

Crude oil trading range for the day is 3543-3719.  

Crude oil prices rose after reports Saudi Arabia had started talks with customers about a reduction of up to 7 percent in crude sales in February.  

US crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased  and distillate inventories rose, the EIA said.  

Saudi Arabia agreed to cut output by 486,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 4.61 percent of its  October output of 10.544 million bpd.  

BUY CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3590 SL 3550 TGT 3645-3700.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Achiievers Equities Crude oil

