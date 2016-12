For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crude oil trading range for the day is 3523-3665.Crude oil gained supported by strong U.S. economic data and optimism that crude producers would abide by an agreement to limit output.Libya's NOC confirmed that pipelines leading from Sharara and El Feel fields had reopened, and hoped to add 2.7 Mbpd production over next three months.Oil markets are expected to remain well-supplied despite the planned OPEC and non-OPEC reductions.BUY CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3570 SL 3530 TGT 3608-3640. MCX.