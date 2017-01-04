Crude oil to trade in 3413-3869 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crude oil trading range for the day is 3413-3869.Crude oil slid more than 2 percent knocked off 18-month highs as the U.S. dollar rallied to its highest level since 2002 and traders took profits.Investors will be watching OPEC very closely to see whether the group's members keep their promises to reduce production.Libya, one of two OPEC countries exempt from the output cuts, has increased its production to 685,000 bpd, from around 600,000 bpd in December.SELL CRUDE OIL JAN @ 3620 SL 3660 TGT 3570-3540.MCX.