For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crudeoil trading range for the day is 3387-3589.Crude oil gained as support seen after Goldman Sachs boosted its price forecast for 2017.Russia said that all of the country's oil companies, including top producer Rosneft, had agreed to reduce output.Kuwait reportedly notified customers that it would cut supplies from January as part of an effort by OPEC to stabilize the oil market.BUY CRUDE OIL DEC ABV 3520 SL 3460 TGT 3570-3620. MCX.